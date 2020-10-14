Strong cold front, with a frost and possible freeze to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm, low 57

Thursday: Clouds increase, rain in the afternoon with front, high 67

Friday: Clearing cooler, high 55

Saturday: Frosty start, high 59

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very nice, mild, and breezy day today with highs that pushed back up into the lower 70s this afternoon. We will continue to see breezy conditions with mixed clouds through the evening with temps only falling into the lower 60s by midnight.

Overnight we will continue to see mixed clouds, winds that will remain out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thursday will start off warm, and will climb to the middle to upper 60s before the rain and the cold front arrives in our northwest counties by late morning, and pushing across I-71 during the early afternoon.

The front should push into eastern Ohio by late day on Thursday, and temps will drop back into the 50s during the evening on Thursday. Skies will start to clear Thursday overnight with lows falling back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday expect much colder temps as highs will only top into the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. Friday night for the Football Friday Nite week 2 of the playoffs we should have temps near 50 at kickoff with numbers into the 40s during the games.

Saturday morning will start with temps in the middle 30s in the city, with low 30s outside the city. At a minimum we will have an areawide frost Saturday morning, with many areas outside the city, especially north and east dropping to near freezing. This is about on track for this time of the year.

Saturday looks to be nice, and cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday clouds increase with highs in the middle 60s. We will see a chance of showers returning on Monday with highs bakc into the upper 50s. We will remain in the upper 50s Tuesday with showers early.

We will start to see some clearing on Wednesday and a seasonal day with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave