Strong cold front brings a chance of snow Thursday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, rain showers late, mild temps, low 42

Thursday: Rain showers early, midday mix to snow showers, falling temps, high 42 dropping to 37 in the afternoon

Friday: Cold start, cold weather clouds return, high 37

Saturday: Cold start, some clouds, high 43

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A complex weather pattern setting up for the next 24 hours across our area. First tonight we will see clouds early, giving way to a few light showers by midnight. Temps will remain in the middle 40s by midnight, and only drop to the lower 40s by daybreak.

Rain showers will be the story for the morning commute on Thursday, but as colder air starts to work in by mid to late morning, falling temps will yield to the possibility of seeing some wet snow mixing in with the rain showers. Temps will fall into the upper 30s by midday with wet snow showers becoming more of the precip type.

As we head into the afternoon a stronger, drier, colder northwest flow will move in behind the front, and will start to push the bulk of the moisture to our south and southeast by late afternoon and will drop temps in the middle 30s by late afternoon.

In total it is possible that we could see some minor accumulations in grassy surfaces of a half inch or slightly more of snow, but at this point, a lot of the initial snowfall will be mixed with rain and melt on the warmer surfaces, and then they drier air will work in.

Thankfully winds should dry things out before Thursday night, when temps will plunge back into the middle 20s. We will see a very cold day on Friday with highs only in the upper 30s with low cold weather clouds around. This will mean temps in the middle 30s for the kickoff of the FFN playoffs week 1.

Saturday will start in the mid 20s, climb to the lower 40s. A system will pass mainly to our north late Saturday, and will allow warmer air to surge north (still below normal) for Sunday with clouds increasing.

The bigger weather system we will have to watch for in the extended is the very strong cold front that will blast in for Veterans Day Monday. At this time, I think we have a better chance of seeing some light accumulating snowfall with this system, and very cold air for this time of the year.

Temps on Monday will peak in the upper 30s, but will fall closer to the lower 20s Monday night, and with a few flurries still possible on Tuesday and a lot of clouds, temps will be just above records and freezing in the lower 30s for highs Tuesday. Normal high temps Tuesday should be in the middle 50s!!

Wednesday will remain cold, with temps in the middle 30s but with more sunshine.

-Dave