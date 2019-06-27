Patchy fog possible during muggy overnight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog, low 70

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, isolated pm pop-up storms, high 90

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pm pop-up storms, high 90

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered pm storms, high 87

Monday: Partly sunny, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good Thursday Evening,

Overnight skies will turn partly cloudy with a wet ground, and little to no wind, so expect patchy dense fog to form, especially in areas that saw rainfall today. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday we will do it all over again, with partly cloudy skies early, a very warm and muggy start to the day, and then the chance of afternoon to evening pop-up storms again. Highs on Friday will be near 90.

If you liked the forecast for today, and Friday, then you will be right at home with the forecast for Saturday. We will have a mix of clouds early, giving way to a few late day pop-up showers or thunderstorms, with highs again near 90.

Sunday a frontal boundary to the north will sag south and this will give us potentially our best chance of storms as it moves into our area late in the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The problem is, this boundary will stall in our area overnight into Monday morning.

Monday should see that boundary lifting north quickly and this will keep clouds around, but also a very warm forecast with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday we will have temps again pushing near 90, with a few late day pop-ups possible.

For Wednesday for Red, White, & Boom, I expect that we will have to keep eyes on the radar, as we will have scattered showers and storms in the forecast as a frontal boundary will sag into our area, and could be the focal point for a few more storms, otherwise it will be warm and muggy in the mid to upper 80s.

For the 4th of July, expect again a chance of late day pop-up showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave