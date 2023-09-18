QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower, high 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, early fog, low 50

Tuesday: Isolated sprinkle, high 74

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 80

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 83

Friday: Few clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

A mixture of sunshine and clouds has settled into Central Ohio to start off the work week. Some of those clouds are bringing in a couple of stray showers as we go into the afternoon. But, as the week goes on, a lot more sunshine will push back in.

An upper level disturbance will keep a few stray showers through the afternoon and evening for the northeastern portion of Central Ohio. Even going into Tuesday, an isolated sprinkle could pop back up. But, most of us will stay on the dry side through the start of the week with a few more clouds. Temperatures will stay slightly below average – in the mid to lower 70s.

High pressure pushes back into our skies by the middle of the week. That will bring on the sunshine and the heat. The center of the high will move to our east through the end of the week. That will push in air from the south and keep rising the temperatures. We’re in the mid to lower 80s through the end of the week.

The weekend starts off great once again. Plenty of sunshine starts off Saturday with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s. Clouds build through the day and stick around for Sunday. Chances for showers push in by the evening hours.

-Joe