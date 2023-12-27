QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray showers, low 39

Thursday: Afternoon shower, high 47

Friday: Light mixed precip, high 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Sunday: Cloudy, late showers, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Most of our wet weather has moved out of Central Ohio, but the clouds are still here. We still have a few more showers to get through before we see some sunnier skies back in our area.

A couple of showers will return back to our area closer to midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. After a brief break in the late morning, more spotty showers return for Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool into the mid to upper 40s.

The temperatures continue to fall into the weekend. We’re in the low 40s for Friday with the mornings and nights dropping closer to freezing. That gives us the chance on Friday morning and Friday night to see a few flurries mixed with rain to end off the work week.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with a few clouds. Temperatures will level out in the lower 40s and upper 30s, which is near normal for this time of year. Sunday remains mostly dry with clouds building as rain gets ready for a return.

On New Year’s Eve, we get a few more showers to roll in that will continue into New Year’s Day. While it might be a wet start to the new year, we get a lot more sunshine to move back in the for the first few days of January.

-Joe