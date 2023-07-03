QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chance pop-ups, high 80

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 67

July 4th: Stray pop-up, partly cloudy, high 85

Wednesday: Isolated chance, partly cloudy, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Stray showers that have managed to get heavy at times are sure to make people a little nervous about the state of Red, White, & BOOM! But, rest assured, we will dry out in time for the fireworks later tonight!

The heat and humidity have only added some fuel to the stray showers that remain stubborn in our skies. The metro area and the I-70 corridor have seen the most of todays wet weather. Stray showers pick up as we head through the afternoon and into the evening. Thunderstorms aren’t likely, but remain possible.

Models continue to show a drying trend kick in around 6-7 PM. A few stray showers are left over around 8-9 PM. But, skies especially around the metro area manage to clear out of showers entirely. We even see fewer clouds in time for the fireworks at 10 PM!

Skies continue to remain a little drier through Independence Day and the middle of the week. However, with warmer temperatures and high humidity, a stray shower still remains possible. Temperatures in that time will climb all the way to the upper 80s.

Through the end of the week, storms and showers return. That will cool us down to the lower 80s by the start of the weekend. We manage to see some dry weather and more sunshine by Saturday as well!

-Joe