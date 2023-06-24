QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Pop-up showers, high 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Sunday: Late rain and storms, high 86

Monday: Thunderstorms likely, high 78

Tuesday: On & off showers, high 72

Wednesday: Clearing up, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

This weekend certainly won’t be the brightest one that we’ve seen. Clouds will hold tight throughout the day. By the afternoon, those clouds will give way to some stray showers across Central Ohio.

Most of the wet weather will stay very isolated, spinning off of some backend moisture from a low pressure center to our northeast. Timing begins after noon and will taper off by the time we reach sundown. Showers won’t be anything near a washout, just a stray shower here and there.

Temperatures manage to reach the lower 80s Saturday. But Sunday, we’re pushing to the upper 80s as a cold front squeezes in warm air ahead of the front. That front will bring in better chances for storms and showers by the end of the weekend.

The heaviest rain holds off until sundown on Sunday. Rain will taper through the overnight hours. Monday of the week ahead will most likely be stormy and wet. Temperatures will begin to plummet behind the front. By Tuesday, we’re struggling to get above 70 degrees.

Rain chances taper through Tuesday and eventually give way to a decent stretch of dry weather. Dry skies take hold on Wednesday and last through the rest of the work week with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures return back to “normal” numbers in the low 80s by Friday.

-Joe