QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Late showers and storms, high 76

Tonight: Stray storms and showers, low 57

Tuesday: Early showers, high 70

Wednesday: Sunnier skies, high 73

Thursday: Warmer and sunny, high 79

Friday: Scattered storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Monday continues to stay on the warm and sticky side. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s and dewpoints won’t be too far behind. By the afternoon and evening, a couple of scattered showers will push in. Storms could develop as well, but will be more likely to the southwest.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather for Central Ohio for this evening. The southwestern tier is at a slight threat. Best potential for storms will be in the evening, but storm energy will be fairly low and temperatures will have started to cool down by then. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, but likely will not get too strong.

Rain chances continue into Monday night and Tuesday morning. We’re mostly looking at scattered showers lasting into the start of Tuesday. The day will see some drier weather by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler – in the lower 70s – after a cold front has passed to the south.

High pressure takes hold for the middle of the week giving us plenty of sunshine. We keep sunny skies leading up through Thursday. Temperatures will start to warm to the upper 70s, getting very close to 80 degrees.

Rain makes a return by next weekend. Scattered showers will start on Friday and go through the weekend. With temperatures being so high, a couple of thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evenings.

-Joe