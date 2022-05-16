QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers & storms, high 71

Thursday: Few pop-up storms, warmer, high 78

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

As cooler air is moving into our area this evening, a weak bit of instability will give us a few pop-up showers and a few rumbles of thunder around, temps will fall back into the 60s ahead of sunset, and into the 50s after midnight. Expect skies to clear with the cooler and drier air overnight and lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Tuesday we will have a more settled weather pattern with mostly sunny skies expected and highs back near normal in the lower to middle 70s with drier air in place. We will see warmer air moving in on Wednesday as a warm front will lift north, and an unsettled pattern will set up for a few days ahead of a major warm-up. Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs remaining close to normal in the lower 70s.

On Thursday with that frontal boundary north of our area, but still a slightly unsettled pattern in place, expect a chance of showers and storms again on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We will move into a drier and much warmer pattern for Friday as temps will surge to the warmest of the season so far in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps will stay quite warm Friday night with lows in the middle 60s. Humidity will surge overnight into Saturday out ahead of our next cold front. This will move in on Saturday and will bring rain and storms back to the forecast area. Temps will be highly dependent on the timing of the front and when the rain starts. At this point it still appears that Saturday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

As the front passes, a much cooler airmass will be set to follow, with temps falling into the upper 60s with drier air on Sunday and sunny skies. Early next work week, temps will start in the 40s (mid to upper) on Monday morning, and we will see these temps push into the lower 70s in the afternoon with dry sunshine.

-Dave