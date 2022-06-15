QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, low 77

Thursday: Sct’d clouds, storms later, high 93

Friday: Clearing, more comfortable, high 87

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Another hot evening ahead as temps were the hottest of the year today in the middle 90s. It did feel a bit less terrible today, as the humidity was lower, giving us heat index values generally in the 100-105° range. Still bad, but about 10 degrees better than yesterday. Tonight expect a few clouds with temps falling into the lower 80s by midnight.

Overnight lows will be in record range again with temps only falling into the middle to upper 70s, with the record sitting at 74°. Thursday we will see some minor relief as a cold front will arrive late in the day. This means clouds will slowly increase through the day and temps will be capped generally in the lower 90s.

Because of the combination of high heat and humidity, challenging heat index values are expected again on Thursday with a heat advisory in effect for the day. Heat index values will still be in the lower 100s on Thursday before storms arrive. The next issue will be storms forming in the late afternoon and evening hours on Thursday.

The best chances for storms, especially those strong to severe will be along and east of I-71 on Thursday as the cold front will slice through our area. The biggest threat will be strong damaging winds, then hail. However, there is still a low risk for heavy rain and a spin up tornado with this frontal boundary.

We will see a bit of a cool off on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity. Cooler air will push in Friday night, and set us up for an amazing weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s both days. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Sunday.

This cool down will just be around for the weekend, as another shot of hot air is set to return next week. Temps will soar to the upper 80s on Monday with sunshine, and we will be right back into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with much higher humidity and a few pop-up storms by late Wednesday.

-Dave