QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Storms & showers, high 86

Tonight: Tapering rain, mostly cloudy, low 67

Friday: Stray chance, partly cloudy, high 82

Saturday: PM storms, high 81

Sunday: Showers likely, high 81

Monday: Scattered thundershowers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

The first half of Thursday has been relatively calm. Skies have remained sunny and temperatures are quickly warming. Humidity, like the past few days, is making us feel a couple degrees hotter. This pattern gets interrupted by a cold front about to make its way into Central Ohio.

After temperatures have breached 90 degrees for the past two days, we’re finally tapping into some cooler weather! A cold front will track through Central Ohio throughout Thursday evening that will bring the lower temperatures, but also a good amount of storms and showers.

Stray showers and thunderstorms have started pushing into Central Ohio. Once the cold front moves in, it will start to spring up more scattered showers and isolated storms. Rain and storm chances continue to increase into the evening. By Thursday night, rain chances are already starting to taper off.

There is no severe weather outlook for Central Ohio, aside from a couple of generic thunderstorms. However, that doesn’t mean that these storms couldn’t be strong at times. Stronger storms are likely to come along with this front. The biggest concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning if these storms get strong enough.

Cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week and the weekend. Temperatures return back to the lower 80s. Friday is mostly dry with one or two stray showers. Skies will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Storms and showers start to pick up once again through the weekend and into next week. For the first half of next week, temperatures will bounce between the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe