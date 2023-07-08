QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM Rain & storms, high 84

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 67

Sunday: Rain showers, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 86

Wednesday: PM pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Skies are starting off cloudy, but dry for most of Central Ohio. A cold front is set up off to our west that will eventually track into our skies. That front brings storms and showers to our forecast that will last through the rest of the weekend.

Isolated showers start to pick up Saturday afternoon. Those turn more scattered and thunderstorms start to pick up through the late afternoon and early evening. Storms and showers will remain steady up until Sunday and overnight as well.

Rain showers will still be around to start us off on Sunday with lingering showers through the afternoon. It’s not out of the question to still see a thunderstorm develop Sunday afternoon. The whole day won’t be a washout with some drier and clearer skies moving in Sunday evening and into the work week.

Storms could turn a little strong along this cold front. Central Ohio is at a 1/5 risk for potential severe weather for both Saturday and Sunday. The biggest concerns are the strong winds and heavy rain that could come with the storms. Lightning also remains a more moderate concern among these storms.

Sunshine returns for the start of the work week. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front, but we climb from the upper 70s on Sunday to the upper 80s by Wednesday. More storms and showers return for the second half of the upcoming week.

-Joe