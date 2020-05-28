Storms & rain likely with cold frontal passage

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few overnight pop-ups, mostly cloudy, low 66

Friday: Rain & storms likely with frontal passage, high 77

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 71

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a warm and muggy day today, after early morning rain showers blasted through our area, with the heaviest rain off to the east as the remnants of Berth zipped north. We will see some scattered showers mainly north this evening with temps falling to the lower 70s by midnight.

Overnight we could see a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms after midnight and before daybreak on Friday. Low temps will fall into the middle 60s. Friday will see scattered showers and storms popping up by mid morning and into the early afternoon. The best chances of storms will occur during the afternoon as the cold front starts to push through.

We will see some stronger storms by mid-afternoon and into the evening hours off to the east. After temps top in the upper 70s, numbers will fall back into the lower 70s to upper 60s by the evening. All of the rain shower activity will end before midnight on Friday and skies will start to clear as temps fall into the middle 50s.

Saturday we get to enjoy clearing skies with highs in the lower 70s. We will drop to 50 on Sunday morning and climb to 70 in the afternoon with TONS of sunshine. Monday will remain mostly sunny, which will give us a start in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. A chance of showers and storms will return on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. We will have morning showers on Thursday with highs near 80 in the afternoon.

-Dave