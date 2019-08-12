Storms overnight, more on Tuesday with a front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, storms late tonight, low 70

Tuesday: Few strong storms early, sct’d storms later, high 84

Wednesday: Isolated storm, mainly south, high 84

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

A few decaying showers will be moving towards our area early tonight. Most of these showers will continue to fall apart until the atmosphere gets a bit more saturated.

Late tonight we will be watching as a developing complex of storms forming out to our west. It appears this will ride along I-70, bringing the best chance of storms along and south of I-70 before daybreak on Tuesday.

These storms could produce some stronger storms towards daybreak with strong gusty winds being the main threat. Temps will fall back to near 70 in the morning. Once this cluster moves off and out of our area, a weak cold front will drop south on Tuesday.

This will give us a general threat of storms on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday that front will still be close enough to the state that we may have a few isolated pop-ups south and southeast with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday will be cooler with clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s. Friday will see plenty of sunshine again with highs in the middle 80s.

We will see more sunshine and a few clouds this weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and upper 80s to close to 90 on Sunday. These warm temps will continue into next week on Monday with highs near 90.

-Dave