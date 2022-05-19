QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms around midnight and later, low 66

Friday: Early morning showers/storms, turning sunny, hot, and breezy, high 90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, muggy, hot, storms later, high 90

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, high 76

Monday: Some clearing, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a very nice day today with temps back above normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect clouds to increase this evening as a complex of storms well to our southwest moves towards our area. I think the chances of showers and storms will arrive in our west/southwest counties ahead of midnight, and will increase in coverage after midnight tonight.

Some of the storms overnight could be strong, with gusty winds being the main threat, but cannot rule out some isolated hail as well with these storms. They will also bring periods of heavy rain as they move out just after daybreak on Friday, and should be clear of our area by mid morning. Behind this we will see clearing to partly cloudy skies.

The winds will pick up during the day and it will become breezy to gusty on Friday with highs near the record of 91° topping at 90 on Friday. Friday night will be very warm with lows running 15-20 degrees above normal in the lower 70s. We will see sunshine, humidity, and very warm temps on Saturday as the cold front will arrive late day. Highs will top again near 90, about two degrees off the record.

Pop-up showers and storms will fire during the mid to late afternoon hours, and still watching for a line of storms by the evening on Saturday. Better chances of rain and storms will occur Saturday night as a cold front will push across our area into Sunday. Temps will still be near normal on Sunday in the middle 70s with showers working east during the day.

We should see some clearing for Sunday night with lows dropping to the lower 50s. Expect more clearing on Monday and a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s. Chances of showers will return on Tuesday with temps in the middle 70s. As a warm front lifts north for Wednesday, we will have better chances of storms ahead of our next cold front with highs in the upper 70s.

The cold front will pass by Wednesday night and on the backside of the low we will have additional shower chances into Thursday with highs closer to normal in the lower to middle 70s.

-Dave