Storms move east, cold front set to arrive later, more rain this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, clearing skies, seasonal, low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Rain showers & some rumbles, high 70

Saturday: Isolated showers early, mostly cloudy, cool, high 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We have been on the far western edge of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. We just missed out on the stronger storms that formed off to the east of our area. Rain showers will push east out of our area before sunset. We will see the surface cold front push through overnight with an isolated shower possible with its passing.

Temps will fall from the lower 70s this evening, back to the 60s overnight with numbers falling to the upper to middle 50s overnight with clearing skies. Thursday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the upper 70s to near 80.

Clouds will increase late day on Thursday with showers coming back in overnight Thursday to Friday with lows near 60. Rain showers will come in waves with some midday thunderstorms possible as a low will push slowly through the southern half of the state. Highs will top only near 70.

Saturday on the backside of the low, we will see some morning showers otherwise rather cloudy conditions with highs back only into the lower 60s. Skies will clear Saturday night into Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Memorial Day Monday will have highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase for the middle of next week with showers late on Tuesday and better chances of storms for Wednesday next week with highs in the upper 70s.

-Dave