Storms exit Columbus area tonight, Summer-like heat & humidity return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 60

Friday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-up later, high 82

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Monday: Partly cloudy, few late day pop-ups, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another cool and wet day, we have a slow moving system working its way east. This evening before sunset we will see widely scattered rain showers, thunderstorms too, some of which could be strong south/southeast of Columbus. The main threat will be gusty winds, and also some small hail.

Also we have been watching as some of these rain showers have been training over the same area, or following the same track like a train, and producing very heavy rainfall, something that will be a concern this evening in the next few hours.

Later tonight, the disturbance will shift east, and take the energy with it, ending rain and storms for the night before midnight. We will see our temps drift back into the middle 60s by midnight tonight, and drop to around 60 by daybreak on Friday with a mix of clouds.

Friday expect mixed clouds turning partly cloudy during the day. Later in the day on Friday clouds will increase again with a bit of disturbed weather. This may be enough along with heating to give us one or two pop-ups late on Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday night we will clear out as high pressure builds in. It is going to make for an ideal weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see plenty of sunshine again on Sunday with highs near 90.

I expect numbers to be a degree or two higher on Monday in the lower 90s with humidity increasing, and a few pop-up thunderstorms forming late day. That will be the case most of next work week, as we will be absent of any major weather systems, instead the high will retreat, and pump in some big time humidity.

This will lead to slightly cooler, but still very warm temps in the upper 80s through the mid-week, but dewpoints approaching the gross range, in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will lead to heat index values into the lower to middle 90s potentially next week. Also, this will give us increased chances of storms each afternoon.

These storms will subside during the evening, and re-fire the next afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine early each day.

-Dave