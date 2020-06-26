Storms around this evening, better chance for strong storms this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d storms early, then a chance of showers/few rumbles before midnight, low 71

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, midday showers, afternoon/evening storms, high 85

Sunday: Chance of storms, high 84

Monday: Isolated pop-up storm, high 88

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, quite warm, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We have scattered showers and storms moving into our area this evening as a warm front is lifting north. This will make for a significantly warmer and muggier night ahead.

In the short term expect scattered showers and storms to be around through sunset tonight with temps topping in the middle to upper 80s before falling into the 70s this evening. Something to watch closely will be the complex of storms that is forming near Lake Michigan late this afternoon and will continue to push mainly east, but slowly drop south a bit too.

If this pattern continues, it is possible that later this evening well after sunset that we could see a decaying line of showers and storms mainly in the northern part of state (north of I-70) and that will push east overnight tonight. Low temps will be running at least a half dozen plus above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with temps in the 70s early, but a few isolated showers will be possible late in the morning on Saturday with thunderstorms likely mainly in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the best threat north of I-70. We will be looking for the main severe threat to be strong damaging winds with some of these storms.

By the evening the storms will push south and east, but we will still have an unsettled pattern with a chance of rain and a few storms overnight with lows near 70. Expect a lower, but a chance of scattered storms again on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday the rain chances will go down a lot, but I can’t rule out seeing a few late day pop-ups in the heat of the day with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will go down big time as drier air moves in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A good deal of sun each day will push temps to the upper 80s to near 90.

By Friday of next week, the pattern starts to break down, it will still be hot, a bit more humid too, with a chance of showers and storms, and highs near 90.

-Dave