QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon showers and storms, high 73

Tonight: Clearing, some clouds, low 40

Monday: Cool, cloudy, windy, high 46

Tuesday: Some sunshine, high 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Thursday: Afternoon showers, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

Storm Team 4 has issued a Weather Alert day for Sunday. A cold front brings a chance for some stronger storms in the afternoon. Scattered showers start in the late morning, but pick up and bring a chance for storms in the afternoon. By Sunday night, we try to dry and clear out.

Winds along the front will really pick up. Speeds could reach up to 20 MPH, pushing out of the southwest. Gusts could reach up to 30 MPH.

Monday starts off on the cooler side. We’ll only make it to the mid 40s throughout the day. Winds will still stay on the high side. Clouds hold tight with a couple of lingering showers across the region.

Finally some sunshine breaks in by Tuesday as we dry out from the weekend.

Sunny skies take hold for the middle of the week as temperatures recover up to the 60s and 70s. By the end of the week, scattered showers return back to the forecast.

-Joe