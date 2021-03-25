Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: High wind warning tonight for rain, strong winds capable of causing damage

HIGH WIND WARNING 10 P.M. – FRIDAY 10 A.M.

Dry conditions will give way to thickening clouds and mid-afternoon rain, with a few rumbles of thunder. Low pressure developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley will track north into the western Ohio Valley tonight and across Indiana to central Michigan tonight, accompanied by a few rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms. There will be a lull this evening between the areas of rain.

Rain, heavy at times, and some strong storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat will move into central Ohio after 10 p.m., focused along a squall line within a larger area of rain. Wind gusts will exceed 40 mph and ramp up to between 50-60 mph late tonight in the wake of a cold front crossing the state. Winds will remain quite strong well after the rain ends (2-4 a.m.), gradually diminishing to 20-40 mph Friday morning.

Skies will partially clear Friday afternoon with winds continuing to lighten, as low pressure departs across southeastern Canada. Cooler air will drop high temperatures back into the seasonable mid-50s. High pressure will build Friday night and Saturday, bringing a quieter pattern to start the weekend. Temperatures will warm quickly Saturday afternoon into the high 60s, with some cloudiness.

A weak storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers later Saturday evening, ending early Sunday. Chillier air will flow into Ohio behind the storm Sunday and Monday.

Forecast