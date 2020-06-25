Storm chances ramping up, with more weekend humidity & heat

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies overnight, low 62

Friday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later with a few pop-ups possible, high 88

Saturday: More clouds, on/off storms possible, high 88

Sunday: Chance of storms, high 86

Monday: Chance of storms again, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Temps today have been running near normal in the lower to middle 80s. We have had a few showers and thunderstorms moving through our area this afternoon with weak impulses of energy. These will quickly fade by sunset tonight with temps in the upper 70s.

Tonight we will see clearing skies with temps falling back into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies by midnight. We will continue to see temps fall into the lower 60s by daybreak with mostly clear skies.

Friday will be a bright day with some scattered clouds, it is possible that on the southern fringe of a complex of storms to our north we could see a few isolated pop-ups late in the day. The risk will be the lowest it has been in days, but there will still be that chance, with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be quite warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we will see a mix of clouds through the day with on and off storms popping up during the day some of which could be strong at times with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday we will still see scattered storms, heat, and humidity, and highs in the middle 80s. We will keep the chance of storms in the forecast on Monday with highs in the upper 80s close to 90. The humidity will push temps into the lower 90s for feels like temps.

The weather pattern will improve a bit on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with rain chances pushing south. Temps will remain on the warm to hot side with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave