QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms, high 83

Tonight: Isolated showers, low 70

Monday: Rain & rumbles, high 81

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 79

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 83

Thursday: Chance storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

We haven’t seen much sunshine throughout the start of Sunday. Skies will stay gloomy throughout the rest of the day with a couple bits of sunshine poking through. As we head closer to the end of the day, chances for wet weather start to pick up.

Throughout the day, a low pressure center will push directly through Central Ohio. With that, we’ll see scattered showers and storms push into the area in the afternoon and the early evening. We could see some of these turn strong to severe with a 1/5 level potential for severe weather today. Storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Rain stays relatively isolated throughout the overnight period, but there is more on the way. A second, larger system moves through on Monday. This will start the day off with more rain and keep that moisture here for the better part of the day. Storms return as well with a 2/5 level potential for severe weather for the eastern tier of Central Ohio. Again, storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Skies start to dry out throughout Tuesday and we’re trying to get clearer by Wednesday. Temperatures will have cooled down to the upper 70s by the middle of the week. We’re getting warmer heading into the weekend, but chances for storms and showers return right before the weekend.

-Joe