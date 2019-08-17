Still watching for pop-ups tonight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST :

Tonight: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 69

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 90

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 91

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 89

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, humid. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

Storms have started to light up the radar this afternoon thanks to a disturbance pushing through and interacting with our warm and humid air.

Tonight, the chance for a few showers will stick around. These are not expected to be severe, but some could pack the punch of strong, gusty winds. Between the chance for rain, we will stay cloudy, warm and humid. Lows tonight will only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Sunday, the heat and humidity continue to increase. There will only be a slight chance for a few showers and storms, but one thing we will not be short on is the humidity. Temperatures will be a little warmer than today and top off close to 90 degrees with a head index in the mid to upper 90s.

Similar conditions will stick around on Monday and Tuesday, with a better chance for storms on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front

A cold front will push through late on Wednesday. This will leave a nice end to the workweek with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz