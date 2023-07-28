QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, muggy, storms late, high 94 (heat index: 102)

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 75

Saturday: Sct’d storms, high 89 (heat index: 99)

Sunday: Clearing, drier, high 83

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tuesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Our hottest day of the week is here. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire region through 9 PM tonight. Expect air temperatures in the low to middle 90s across the region, but feels like temperatures topping out in the low 100s.

We’re looking at a mainly dry afternoon, outside an isolated pop-up chance south. Storms then arrive this evening and overnight. Timing-wise, expect storms to start popping up close to 8 PM and beyond. The heaviest of this activity falls during the early Saturday morning hours, when we will be watching the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

For the rest of Saturday, expect scattered shower and storm activity. Highs top out in the upper 80s, with feels like temps pushing into the upper 90s.

We finally get some relief on Sunday on the heels of a cold front. This will drop our humidity significantly. Looking at a dry, comfortable day, with highs in the lower 80s, and partly cloudy skies.

We’ve then got a fairly nice couple day stretch! Highs stick in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies through the middle of the workweek. Humidity remains comfortable.

-McKenna