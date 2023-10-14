QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray showers, low 48

Sunday: Showers, windy, high 55

Monday: Chance showers, high 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

Wednesday: Clearing, brisk, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday evening!

We’re settling into some gradual change as we go through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday are already much cooler than the day before. Clouds and rain have gone back and forth throughout the day, but there they will stick around for a while longer.

A low pressure center and cold front have made their way across Central Ohio. With them, we saw a good bit of rain Saturday and cooler air. Going into Sunday, the cooling trend will only continue. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s Sunday morning with some hefty breezes. Any runners in the Columbus Marathon or Half Marathon should be prepared to face the wind and cooler air.

Isolated showers are still possible throughout the day on Sunday, but we aren’t looking at any heavy rain moving through. Better chances for more shower coverage will return on Monday with temperatures continuing to fall to the mid 50s.

There is finally a break from the rain by the middle of next week. We get a little more sunshine with temperatures getting a chance to recover. We’re climbing back to the mid to upper 60s as we get closer to Thursday.

However, the relief will be brief. Another low pressure center and front will swing in just before the weekend, bringing in better chances for showers and temperatures that will drop into the 50s by the weekend.

-Joe