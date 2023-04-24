QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers, high 50

Tonight: Clearing, freezing, low 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening showers, high 56

Wednesday: Cool, but sunnier, high 57

Thursday: Late showers, high 61

Friday: Scattered showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

We certainly can’t seem to shake the cooler weather! Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s/lower 50s across central Ohio on Monday afternoon. That puts us more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Clouds will hold tight throughout the day. By the early evening, areas to the north of I-70 could see some stray showers move through. We’re dry for Monday night and skies clearing.

Several freeze alerts are already in effect for Tuesday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of Central Ohio, except for Logan County. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our eastern counties for Tuesday morning. Many of our temperatures will dip below the freezing line to start off Tuesday.

Temperatures make it to the mid 50s later in the day. Clouds still hold tight and more of us could see some stray showers later in the day.

Sunshine moves back in by Wednesday. By the end of the week, we finally start to warm up to the mid to lower 60s.

A fairly large low pressure center makes its way to Central Ohio by the end of the week. We’ll see our rain chances creep up to high chances by the weekend. Most of the wet weather holds off until Saturday and Sunday.

The cold front that spins out of the low will cool us back down to the 50s by the end of this upcoming weekend.

-Joe