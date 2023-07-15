Skies will turn mostly cloudy, with occasional showers and storms in a moist atmosphere. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy, and a few storms could contain strong winds.

Low pressure south of Ohio will move along a cold front that should exit Ohio early tonight, bringing an end to the rain, but leaving fairly muggy air intact. Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little less humid, with seasonably warm readings, in the mid- to upper 80s. The next storm system will introduce showers and storms beginning early on Monday that will continue through the day.

Current indications favor some clearing on Tuesday, but a boundary will stall south of the region and then lift slowly north midweek, with more showers and storms.

Forecast

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms, muggy. High 82

Tonight: Evening showers, mostly cloudy, sticky. Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 85

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82 (66)

Tuesday: More sunshine, less humid. High 80 (61)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms. High 84 (64)

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Friday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 85 (67)