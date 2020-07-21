Steamy work week with more showers and storms moving in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chances of showers & storms, low 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny, on & off storms, high 88

Thursday: On & off rain/storms again, high 88

Friday: Partly cloudy, few storms, high 89

Saturday: Mostly sunny, drier, but still muggy, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We have had a warm day again with highs back up near 90. We continue to watch a bowing line of storms that are moving west-northwest across Indiana at about 35-40mph. These storms continue to stay and travel generally north of I-70.

I expect that some of these storms, while weakening will move into parts of Hardin and Logan counties during the evening commute with gusty winds possible as these move into our area. These storms could continue to quickly move across our area quickly this evening.

Temps will fall back into the upper 70 by midnight tonight with chances of showers and storms remaining during the overnight hours tonight and into the morning hours on Wednesday with lows in the lower 70s. Chances of rain and storms will remain through the morning on Wednesday, with more pop-up storms expected in the afternoon.

We will see a weak frontal boundary pushing south on Thursday and this will give us additional showers and storm chances on Thursday. We need the rain as the bulk of our area is considered abnormally dry at this point. We will see the very low chance of a few strong storms on Wednesday and even Thursday (mainly east/southeast) with gusty winds being the main threat.

Friday, temps will remain in the upper 80s with that frontal boundary just to our south. This will keep a few isolated pop-up storms in the forecast on Friday with clearing skies Friday night. The front will move further away for the weekend, meaning more sunshine, and highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with highs back in the lower 90s to middle 90s. Plenty of humidity will push heat index values back into the upper 90s for Sunday. Monday and Tuesday scattered showers will pop-up ahead of the next cold front that could bring a slight bit of relief for the start of August.

-Dave