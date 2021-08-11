Steamy pattern with isolated storms, break coming this weekend

A southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air will persist for a few more days, with widely scattered storms offering temporary relief from the afternoon heat.

A cluster of strong storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning marched across northern Ohio earlier with a disturbance aloft, leaving a spreading blanket of clouds across central Ohio and isolated showers. Skies will turn partly sunny later, allowing the temperature to approach 90, and feel hotter with the steamy humidity.

Thursday will be the hottest and most uncomfortable day of the week, with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 90s, along with heat indexes near 100 factoring in the humidity.

A broad upper low across the Midwest will maintain a hot, muggy flow of air until a cold front dips across Ohio Friday, triggering a broken line of showers and storms. The front should move south of the Ohio River Friday night, ushering in cooler and less humid weather by the weekend.

High pressure will settle in over the weekend providing plenty of sunshine, before drifting off the Mid-Atlantic coast early next week, with a return flow of warmer and more humid air.

