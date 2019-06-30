Steamy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as hot, less humid. High 88

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

Monday: Periods of clouds and sun, scattered storms late. High 87

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 90

Wednesday (Red, White & Boom): Hazy sun, showers, storms. High 88

Fourth of July: Clouds, sticky, showers, storms. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today, as a cold front pushes to our south, we’ll see a more northerly shift in wind. Temperatures will be warm again today and climb up to the upper 80s.

Thanks to high pressure sliding into the Ohio Valley, we’ll not only be dry, but sunny through the day. While a stray pop-up thunderstorms is not completely out of the question, it looks like it will be a nice, dry day- just a little on the warm and humid side.

With high pressure still in charge tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be around normal for this time of year and fall to the mid 60s.

On Monday, we’ll start off with sunshine and humid conditions. As the afternoon goes on, we’ll bring in the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be more seasonal and only reach the mid 80s.

This is only the start of the chance for showers and storms. A daily chance for showers and storms will be in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures will be on the warm side with lows near 70 degrees and daily high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Keep checking back on the forecast for more on the timing on the storms and if they will impact fireworks for Red, White & Boom on Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz



