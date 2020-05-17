Steamy end to the weekend ahead of rain and storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny & warm, chance of showers & storms later, high 83

Tonight: Rain and storms, low 67

Monday: Showers likely, cooler, high 76

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 66

Wednesday: Chance for showers, high 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As a warm front lifts through the area, we’re going to see a southerly breeze kick up ahead of the chance for rain. Warmer air will move in alongside clouds at 10-15 mph out of the southeast. This will help to bring temperatures to the low to mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

As a cold front moves into the area tonight, we’ll see an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong winds. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the upper 60s, which is much closer to our normal high of 73 than our normal low of 50 degrees.

As rain continues on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to an area of low pressure, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

The week won’t be a total washout, but there will be an almost daily chance for rain. Temperatures will be more seasonal by the end of the week, climbing to a high in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz