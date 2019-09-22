Steamy end to the last weekend of summer

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Areas of morning fog, then sunny. High 87

Tonight: Increasing clouds, then showers and storms late. Low 67

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, then p.m. clearing. High 78

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 77

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 81

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 78





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s already a warm and muggy start to the day. We will see few patchy areas of fog to start off the day as well. Then, after sunrise, will start to see the clouds clear out.

Thanks for mostly sunny afternoon and increasing breeze out of the South, the summer like heat will return for the last official day of summer. High will quickly jump to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will start to increase ahead of a cold front. Along with these clouds, we will start to see a few showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for rain will continue through the first half of the day on Monday. Thanks to the front creating a shift in wind and helping to fuel showers, we will finally start to feel more like fall with high temperatures topping off in the 70s.

The second half of the day on Monday, the cloud cover will start to clear out and that will result in a cool season all day on Tuesday. Tuesday morning, we will wake up with a low temperatures in the mid 50s, and top off in the middle upper 70s.

Temperatures will increase along with some of the cloud cover on Wednesday before another front moves through. This weak cold front could result in a few showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Then warmer weather returns on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back in the mid-80s, which is about 10° above normal.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz