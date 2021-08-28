Steamy conditions & pop-ups stick around for the rest of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Today: Partly sunny, chance pm storms, high 90
  • Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy & muggy, low 72
  • Sunday: Scat’d p.m. showers & storms, high 90
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d tropical showers, high 82
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

More heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Going into the evening hours, temperatures have topped off around 90, but continue to feel more like the mid 90s. There have been a few pop-ups, but not everyone has seen rain.

As we start to lose the heat from the day, the chance for thunderstorms will gradually die out. Temperatures though will stay steaming and only bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will look very similar to today. After another muggy start to the day, temperatures will climb toward 90 degrees, but feel more like the mid 90s. The chance for showers and pop-up thunderstorms will increase with the heat of the afternoon and carry into the early evening.

As a cold front moves toward the area on Monday, rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

As the front sinks south Tuesday into Tuesday night, it will interact with remnant moisture from Hurricane Ida, and keep around the chance for rain and storms. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, only reaching a high around 80 degrees.

Sunshine will return Thursday into next weekend. This will aid in a gradual warming trend which will bring highs back into the mid 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz

