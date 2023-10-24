QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds building, low 55

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers north, high 73

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 75

Friday: Isolated showers, high 77

Saturday: Scattered chances, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Temperatures have pushed well above average for the final days of October. Plenty of sunshine helped today feel a lot more like summer than fall. The warm weather is sticking around for the next couple of days, but sunshine and dry weather will slowly start to taper away.

Clouds will start to fill our skies through the second half of the week. Despite that, temperatures will stay in the 70s. A few isolated showers will slide across northern Ohio by Wednesday afternoon. One or two of them could dip far enough to the south to bring an early chance for rain to Central Ohio.

We’re still in the 70s leading to the end of the work week. By Friday, we’re starting our next string of rainy days. A cold front will push close to Central Ohio, but slow down and stall out before it actually makes it to our area. Rain chances start on Friday and build up through the weekend.

The cold front finally gets some movement behind it by the end of the weekend. Much more rain moves through the end of the weekend and wraps up by the start of the work week. Also along with that front, some intense, cold air. Temperatures will quickly drop from the 70s down to the lower 50s and the upper 40s through the first half of next week.

-Joe