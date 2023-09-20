QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, high 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Mild afternoon, high 78

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Summer is winding down, but the next few days will feel like a perfect end to the season! High pressure will keep skies mostly clear and sunny and let temperatures warm up heading into the weekend!

Temperatures for Wednesday will push into the lower 80s for the first time this week. As the center of the high pressure sits off to our east, it will swing in air from the south. That will keep temperatures warmer heading into the weekend. We’re slightly warmer on Thursday – in the mid 80s – and back to the lower 80s by Friday.

Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work week. At most, we get a few clouds to move in and out of our skies. For the start of Fall on Saturday, we do get a couple more clouds to move in and temperatures level back down to the upper 70s. On Sunday, we’re seeing more clouds in our skies.

The start of next week gets a little bit of wet weather. Isolated chances for showers pick up on Monday and continue through Tuesday. Those days won’t be a washout. At most, we get a handful of showers for both days. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.

-Joe