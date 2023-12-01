QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 50

Tonight: Tapering showers, low 47

Saturday: Early spritz, mostly cloudy, high 55

Sunday: Scattered showers return, high 54

Monday: Bits of rain, high 46

Tuesday: Spotty chances, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Rain has found its way back to Central Ohio for the start of December and doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon! At least with this incoming system we don’t see any major impacts to our temperatures. As the days go by, we do manage to get a couple periods of drier skies.

A low pressure center will continue to push eastward, closer to Central Ohio. While the heaviest showers came through Friday morning, we get a couple more scattered rain showers by Friday evening that will last into the start of Saturday. Temperatures going into the weekend will remain mild — in the mid 50s.

Saturday will see drier skies by the afternoon and evening. However, we don’t see much sunshine with a mostly cloudy setup. The break in rain is brief when showers return for Sunday along another low pressure center. Monday sees fewer showers before yet another low brings more rain for Tuesday.

We finally start to dry out going into the middle of next week. Clouds remain fairly steady through Wednesday, but a little more sunshine pushes in going into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to fall for the first full week of December. Monday will still hold onto the upper 40s and lower 50s — around seasonable for this time of year. We’re cooling to the lower 40s on Wednesday. But, the return of sunshine by the end of next week will help level us out to the mid 40s.

-Joe