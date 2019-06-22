Staying dry for now

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 59

Sunday: Dry morning, then showers and storms later, high in the mid 84

Monday: Showers and storms, high 85

Tuesday: Clearing clouds, high 83

Wednesday: Watch for pop-up storms, otherwise partly cloudy, high 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

As an area of high pressure builds in to our northeast, we’ll see a very pleasant end to the day. We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall from the lower 80s into the 70s.

Tonight, thanks to the partly cloudy to mostly clear sky, we’ll see cooler temperatures falling to the upper 50s.

Dry weather continues for most of Sunday as well. We’ll be under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky through the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 80s, which is normal for this time of year.

Sunday evening, a warm front will start to move into the area. This will serve as a trigger to get the next round of showers and storms going. The chance for storms will continue overnight, so make sure that you have a way to get alerts about changing weather since some of these storms could be strong to severe.

On Monday, the chance for rain and storms continues as a cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will be slightly above normal starting off in the upper 60s then reaching a high in the mid 80s.

After the cold front moves out on Monday night, we’ll wrap up and storm threats and allow for high pressure to return on Tuesday.

This means more sunshine on Tuesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz