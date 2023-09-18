QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, early fog, low 50

Tuesday: Isolated sprinkle, high 74

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 81

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 83

Friday: Few clouds, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

We’ve had some great weather to start off the work week. Skies have been mixed with sunshine and clouds as temperatures topped out in the lower 70s. We keep the relatively comfortable setup going for a little bit longer before warmer weather fills back in.

One to two showers have been moving through the northeastern portion of Central Ohio through Monday afternoon. Areas around Coshocton and Cambridge have seen the bulk of our isolated showers. But, skies will be drying as we head overnight into Tuesday.

Monday night will get chilly once again. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid to upper 40s with areas around the metro only cooling to the lower 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, giving way to a couple areas of patchy fog to start of Tuesday.

Aside from a few isolated sprinkles on Tuesday, the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. That will break up the morning fog fairly quickly. Temperatures will push back to the mid 70s, getting a little warmer than Monday, but still slightly below average.

High pressure pushes back into our skies by the middle of the week. That will bring on the sunshine and the heat. The center of the high will move to our east through the end of the week. That will push in air from the south and keep rising the temperatures. We’re in the mid to lower 80s through the end of the week.

The weekend starts off great once again. Plenty of sunshine starts off Saturday with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s. Clouds build through the day and stick around for Sunday. Chances for showers push in by the evening hours.

-Joe