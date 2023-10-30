QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Freeze Warning, widespread frost, low 28

Tuesday: Clouds building, late snow showers, high 45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Colder sunshine, high 49

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Weather has certainly had a case of the “Mondays” today! The weekend cold front is still making its way eastward, but the cold air has settled into Central Ohio for a while. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cooler side for a while.

Through the overnight hours, clouds will start to peel away, allowing us to cool off a good bit heading into Tuesday morning. Temperatures across Central Ohio will drop a good bit below freezing with most of us landing in the mid to upper 20s. With that, a Freeze Warning has been issued for Tuesday morning up until 10 AM for most of the area.

We slow warm up through the rest of Halloween. Temperatures at their warmest will reach the mid 40s with clouds remaining steady. For trick-or-treaters, temperatures will cool into the lower 40s and upper 30s. As every starts to head home, we get our first chance to see snow for the season.

An upper level disturbance passes to our north Tuesday night that brings in the chance for a couple of snow flurries. Light flakes could start falling around 8-9 PM and our “heaviest” chance closer to midnight. Not a lot of snow is expected to fall and accumulate on the ground.

The rest of the week will stick with the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. It’s not until the weekend that we see temperatures push back up to the 50s and 60s, getting us closer to average. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour over the weekend when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

-Joe