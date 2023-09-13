QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Early fog, cooler, low 50

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 73

Friday: Very sunny, high 74

Saturday: Clouds building, high 77

Sunday: Chance for showers, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Skies are finally starting to clear out after Tuesday’s cold front, but the cold air isn’t planning on going anywhere! As we head throughout the rest of the week, we’re going to keep this “fall-like” weather.

Overnight into Thursday, skies will clear to leave hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures will get fairly cool – dropping to the lower 50s across Central Ohio. With clear skies, light winds, and temperatures nearly in line with the dewpoint, we’re in line for another round of patchy fog. Take care on Thursday morning as visibility could be pretty low to start off the day.

Plenty of sunshine fills in for the rest of Thursday and through Friday. Temperatures will still be below average, but we are starting a gradual warming trend into the weekend. We go from the low 70s on Thursday to the mid 70s by Friday.

The weekend starts off with a great setup. Sunshine starts off the day on Saturday and temperatures will continue climbing up to the upper 70s. However, as the day goes on, clouds will start to build. On Sunday, we’ve got another chance to see stray showers.

Skies return to dry and clear weather for the first half of next week. Temperatures will dip to the mid 70s on Monday, but will climb back to the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

-Joe