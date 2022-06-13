QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, sticky, pop-up storms later, high 88

Tonight: Showers & storms tapering, low 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, high 94

Wednesday: Hot, humid, high 96

Thursday: Hot, humid, afternoon pop-ups, high 93

Friday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

Heat and humidity have been priming out the atmosphere for strong, severe storms.

As we head through the evening, we’ll be watching a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from the west. Some of these could be strong to severe containing damaging wind gusts and hail.

The threat of severe storms will continue overnight. It will be important to have a way to get alerts about watches and warnings after 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. as storms continue to move into a very unstable environment.

Tuesday morning storms will continue to move out. The main threat with storms will continue to be damaging wind gusts, but can’t rule out large hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado.

Storms will clear out after sunrise and clouds will start to clear out Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures wills tart in the low to mid 70s, then climb to the mid 90s, which could tie or set new records.

Heat warnings will be in effect through the afternoon and evening as high humidity leads to a heat index closer to 100 degrees.

With a large dome of high pressure moving into the area, heat will be in full force again on Wednesday. It will be a second day of record, or near record heat. The record to beat in Columbus is 96 degrees, and the heat index will again exceed 100.

Heat and humidity will remain in full force on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which is not quite record breaking, but still 10 degrees above the norm. This heat will be followed by rain and thunderstorms that move in later and continue Thursday night.

Have a great day!

-Liz