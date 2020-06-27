Starting off the weekend with the threat for storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chance for showers & thunderstorms, some could be severe, high 85

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms continue, low 70

Sunday: Chance of storms, high 85

Monday: Isolated pop-up storm, high 88

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, quite warm, high 88

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & hot, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

This weekend won’t be a washout, but we are keeping an eye on more showers and thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect until 6 a.m. for areas north of I-70. The biggest threat with these storms will be for strong, damaging wind gusts, and the chance for some hail.

Early this morning, we’re keeping an eye on showers moving in from the north. Otherwise, it’s just a warm start to the day with lows only falling to the low to mid 70s, which is about 5-10 degrees above normal.

Today, we’ll see more clouds, and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms firing off in the afternoon.

Temperatures will just top off in the low to mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

These showers are attached to upper level energy ahead of a cold front. Areas north of I-70 will see a better chance shower showers in the afternoon, then the treat will move south through the evening.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. This however will not cool down temperatures too much. Much like this morning, we’ll stay warm and only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, cold front moves through and will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will stay steamy and climb to the mid 80s

Monday and Tuesday, front stalls out to the south. This will keep around a daily chance for at least a few afternoon pop-ups.

By Wednesday, as that front continues to sink south, high pressure moves in to the north. This will help to dry us out and bring back sunshine.

It’s going to be a hot second half of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’ll wake up to lows in the mid 60s, then see temperatures climb to around 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz