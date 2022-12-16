QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty wet mix, clouds, breezy high 39

Tonight: Few snow showers, low 28

Saturday: Few flurries, breezy, high 34

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32

Monday: More sunshine, high 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

So far for the month of December, our temperatures have trended well above climatological norms, but big changes are upon us as we head into the back half of the month. For today, temperatures will still top out right near normal in the upper 30s to near 40, but we will be breezy, and even gusty at times, giving us a bit of a wind chill. We will also see a few light and spotty showers at times, coming in the form of a wintry mix. That is mainly during the early morning, then evening and overnight hours.

Going into the weekend, expect mainly cloudy skies for Saturday, and a few flurries possible with little to no accumulations. Morning lows start off in the upper 20s, then highs only rebound to the middle 30s. It will still be fairly breezy tomorrow.

Drier air settles in for Sunday as low pressure to the north moves eastward. This will help clear our clouds up a bit, making way for partly sunny skies, but even colder temperatures, with highs topping out near freezing.

We continue the dry weather into the first of next week, with just partly cloudy skies on Monday and highs topping out in the middle 30s. We stick in the middle 30s for Tuesday with a few more clouds out, and then even colder air moving in as we head into the end of the week and closer to Christmas.

-McKenna