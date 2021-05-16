Spring weather returns, along with a few showers early in the week

High pressure is slowly shifting east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, turning winds southerly, which raised temperatures into the seasonable low 70s this weekend. Clouds will increase with an approaching disturbance that will trigger a few showers beginning Monday morning, especially across the southwest half of the state.

A warm front will develop near the Ohio River early in the week, with weak ripples aloft interacting with the front to trigger occasional showers and isolated storms Monday and Tuesday, with better coverage in the afternoon.

A broad southerly flow along the west side of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm to the low 80s later in the week, with rain staying a little off to the west during the latter part of the week.

Forecast