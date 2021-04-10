Spring warmth brings showers, few gusty storms

The weekend is off to a very mild start, as temperatures climb well into the 70s, despite increasing clouds.

Low pressure over northern Illinois will trigger a few rounds of showers and storms later today through the overnight hours, with a gusty storm possible in spots. A broad upper-level disturbance will move slowly from the Missouri Valley to the Great Lakes, keeping showers in the picture into Sunday.

Vertically stacked low pressure will become nearly stationary over the central Great Lakes later in the weekend Sunday, resulting in persistent cloudiness. After a lull in the showers Sunday morning, areas of rain will develop Sunday afternoon and continue Sunday night, especially north of I-70, along with much cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Drier air will bring sunshine Monday, before clouds return late in the day in advance of a northern system. Showers are likely Monday night, followed by seasonably cool weather and partly cloudy skies through the week. A cold front Wednesday could touch off a shower in spots and draw chillier air into Ohio midweek.

Forecast