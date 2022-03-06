QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain early, then mostly cloudy & warm low around 60

Today: Mainly morning rain, breezy, rain at night, high 72

Tonight: Rain & rumbles, low 52

Monday: Rain day, falling temps, high 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 43

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a soggy start to the day, but won’t be a washout.

Early this morning, rain and thunderstorms are moving through the area. Temperatures are on the warm side and only bottoming out around 60 degrees, which is nearly 15 degrees above normal afternoon highs this time of year. After 9 a.m. showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy and breezy end to the weekend. The southerly breeze will pick up with gusts at times over 40 mph, so wind advisories will be in effect for many areas north of I-70. High temperatures will keep climbing to the low 70s, and will only be 5 degrees shy of a record. The record to beat today in Columbus is 76 degrees set in 1973.

Tonight, we’ll be ahead of a cold front which will trigger more rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only bottom out in the low to mid 50s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday morning. We will pick up about an inch of new rainfall, so isolated flooding will be a concern. A cold front will move through the area and drop temperatures from around 60 degrees in the morning to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Cooler, drier weather returns to the forecast on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Dry weather continues Wednesday & Thursday with some sunshine and highs back in the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Liz