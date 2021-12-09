QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, temps steady, low 40

Friday: Cloudy, drizzle in afternoon, sct’d showers later, high 57 (near midnight)

Friday night: Rain & storms overnight, gusty winds expected, temps rise to lower 60s

Saturday: Rain & storms early, turning windy with front, high 63 (falling to upper 30s by sunset)

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 46

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a mostly cloudy, breezy, cool feeling, but more seasonal day today with temps in the lower 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight to cloudy skies with temps basically dipping a degree or two early and then rising back to the lower 40s by daybreak on Friday.

Friday we will see isolated patches of light showers by the early afternoon with more scattered rain showers returning by Friday after sunset. Temps will slowly rise into the lower 50s by the end of the day. Temps will continue to slowly rise to the upper 50s by midnight with scattered showers. Better chances of rain and even t-storms will be possible overnight into Saturday morning at daybreak.

Temps will be in the lower 60s ahead of the cold front on Saturday morning, with falling temps in the afternoon. In fact, temps could finish the daytime hours in the upper 30s with a brisk west wind. Storms on Saturday morning could enhance our chances of strong gusty winds. With peak wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range, but a t-storm could possibly make them higher.

Winds will slacken off overnight into Sunday with lows near normal in the upper 20s to near 30. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a light southwesterly wind and highs in the middle 40s. Monday will start near normal, and climb to the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Temps will continue to go up next week as we will push into the lower to middle 50s with clouds returning on Tuesday, and closer to 60s with partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Showers should follow ahead of a cold front on Thursday with temps in the 50s most of the day and falling late behind the front.

-Dave