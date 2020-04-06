Spring storms return with a warm forecast in the first half of the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, some showers & storms, low 53

Tuesday: AM Storms, pm pop-ups, high 71

Tuesday Night: Strong storms possible, low 60

Wednesday: Early AM showers, some clearing, high 70

Thursday: AM showers with front, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Hard to believe after the beautiful start to the week, how bumpy it will be for the next 48 hours. Expect that tonight skies will start to cloud up as a warm front lifts north. We will see scattered showers and storms moving along that front.

Areas north of I-70 could experience up to an inch or more of rain by Tuesday morning before this system pushes east through the morning. After this boundary lifts north, we will see more isolated pop-up storms through the rest of the day on Tuesday with highs back into the lower 70s.

Tuesday night we will see another possible cluster of storms pushing in overnight from the northwest, and it appears this will have the best chance of the strongest storms as this boundary bows out and produces some potentially strong gusty winds, and hail is not out of the possibility as well.

Wednesday morning this system will push southeast and we will see clearing skies behind it with temps climbing back to 70 again on Wednesday. Wednesday night we will see clouds increasing and the cold front pushing through with rain showers.

The showers will end on Thursday early, and leave with cloudy skies and temps only recovering into the middle 50s. Friday will be another cool day with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50.

The weekend will improve a bit on Saturday with more cool sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s, but another shot of cool air moving in with a chance of rain later on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Once the front passes we could see some early left over showers on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

-Dave