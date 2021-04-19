Spring stoppage as wet snow & cold rain showers return to the area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, wind shift later, low 42

Tuesday: Clouds increase, isolated shower late, rain at night, high 58

Wednesday: Cold rain & snow mix before sunrise, tapering off during morning, cold wind, high 45

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 51

Friday: Clearing skies, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a nice and seasonal day with plenty of sunshine, some clouds mixed in, and temps right around normal. We will see a weak cold front from the north sag south overnight tonight as clouds will increase a bit. We will notice a wind shift back around to the northwest overnight, lows in the lower 40s.

The front will be stalled across the area on Tuesday, and it appears will keep us a bit cooler with more clouds. Clouds will be thicker north, thinner south where temps will climb back to or just above normal. In the city due the winds out of the north with mixed clouds, temps will push to the upper 50s.

Tuesday late an isolated shower is possible into the evening, but as colder air starts to surge in, we are going to see moisture entering the area Tuesday night from the northwest. The bulk of the moisture will move in after midnight with a brief period of rain showers, and then switching over to wet snow showers. There will be accumulating snowfall, with the bulk north and west of I-71, and in grassy surfaces.

It is possible before daybreak on Wednesday that we could have some slushy spots where it snows harder for a brief period, but it should melt on road surfaces after some time. Road surface temps on a sunny day, like today (Monday) have ranged in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and should remain well above freezing through the event. The moisture will taper down on Wednesday morning with a few showers late morning.

Overall snowfall totals will range from a dusting to an inch (in grassy surfaces) near and west of I-71, but as you go further north/northwest toward the Bellefontaine ridge, snowfall totals will be higher in the 1-3″ range. The record for snowfall for the date is 2.0″ on 4/21/1901. Wednesday will see some clearing in the afternoon with cold winds and highs in the middle 40s.

We will drop below freezing on Thursday morning with 20s outside of town, we will stay a few degrees above the record here in town. Thursday will be a chilly day with a sprinkle possible south/southeast with highs in the lower 50s.

Friday after a cold start in the low to mid 30s, we will see a nice jump back to around 60 with clearing skies. Clouds will increase again Friday night with rain coming back in during the day and especially in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s again.

Skies should turn partly sunny to mixed sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Monday looks to be nicer again, kind of like today, with more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave