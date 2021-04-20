Spring showers changing to late season snow tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High 58

Tonight: Rain to rain and snow late. Low 33

Wednesday: Snow and rain showers, windy. High: 44

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 50 (29)

Friday: Sunny. High 61 (35)

Saturday: Showers. High 60 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be mild most of the day ahead of rain showers and snow.

As we head through the afternoon, we’ll gradually see clouds build back in and temperatures top off around 60 degrees. These clouds will be paired with an increasing chance for rain showers this afternoon into the evening.

Behind a front though, much colder air will move in. Tonight rain showers will gradually mix with snow, then transition into snow showers tonight into Wednesday morning. This transition will happen from northwest to southeast, and result in more measurable snowfall northwest of the I-71 corridor. Snowfall totals in Columbus will stay around 1/2-1″ in Columbus, but reach 2-4″ up toward Bellefontaine. Snowfall will mostly just stick to the grass and cold, elevated surfaces, but we will likely see some slushy roads for tomorrow’s morning drive.

Snow showers will clear out through Wednesday morning and leave behind a chilly day. Temperatures will climb from around freezing in the morning to a high in the low to mid 40s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of year.

Clouds will clear out for the end of the week, but we’ll still be on the chilly side for this time of year. Freeze watches are set to go into effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows falling to the upper 20s to low 30s. This will be followed by a high only around 50 degrees on Thursday.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring us a cloudy start to the day followed by afternoon showers and a high around 60 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz